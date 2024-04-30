Bailard Inc. Invests $209,000 in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $750.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush cut Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

