Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 180,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $353.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

