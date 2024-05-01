108 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $864.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $860.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $643.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $272.40 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.55.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

