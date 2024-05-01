Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $360.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE KAI opened at $273.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.12. Kadant has a twelve month low of $183.67 and a twelve month high of $354.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.54 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.12%. Research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $70,266.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,004 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,028,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 640.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Kadant by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Kadant by 27.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

