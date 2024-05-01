California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.92 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Littelfuse worth $14,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 64,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Littelfuse by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 104.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $230.64 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

