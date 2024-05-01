Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 184.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,941 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of Celsius worth $14,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Celsius alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Celsius by 761.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 167,977 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Celsius by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,142 shares of company stock valued at $32,441,742. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.