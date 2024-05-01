Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CL. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $91.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $92.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,611 shares of company stock valued at $19,271,879 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.