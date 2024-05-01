GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 14.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schrödinger stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.57. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

