Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Michael J. Gerdin Buys 66,000 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 66,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $689,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,307.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $785.56 million, a PE ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTLD

About Heartland Express

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.