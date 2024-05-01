Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $495,000 Investment in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Redwood Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 1,944.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 976,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 928,337 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush cut Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

NYSE RWT opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

