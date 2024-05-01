Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,404 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,372,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,055,000 after purchasing an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after purchasing an additional 100,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,222,000 after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,865 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $110.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.44.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

