Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.36.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 10.7 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.84.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $2,738,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

