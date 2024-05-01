New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,810 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Voya Financial worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.38. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

