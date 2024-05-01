Strs Ohio Buys 400 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 263.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.99.
Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
EFSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EFSC
Enterprise Financial Services Profile
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Financial Services
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.