Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 2,874.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

SNDX stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

