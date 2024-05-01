Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Insider Ross Paterson Purchases 929 Shares

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) insider Ross Paterson acquired 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($10.80) per share, with a total value of £7,989.40 ($10,035.67).

Tracsis Price Performance

TRCS stock opened at GBX 860 ($10.80) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 888.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 864.22. The stock has a market cap of £259.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,909.09 and a beta of 0.73. Tracsis plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 690 ($8.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,030 ($12.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Tracsis Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Tracsis’s payout ratio is 909.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.27) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Tracsis

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

