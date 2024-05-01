Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 536 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,871,000 after acquiring an additional 91,351 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $24,000,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 34.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHH opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

CHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.80.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

