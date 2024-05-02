Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

