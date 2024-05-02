Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 41,158 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,158 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,347,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242,548 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,682,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 395,796 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,112 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,343,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,887,000 after purchasing an additional 230,265 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 352,385 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.