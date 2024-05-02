Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 5,743 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Mplx by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $42.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

