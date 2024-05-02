Camtek (CAMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Camtek has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Camtek to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. Camtek has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAMT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

