Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $394.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $303.40 and a fifty-two week high of $430.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $414.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.61.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

