CEVA (CEVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CEVA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CEVA Stock Down 2.3 %

CEVA stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. CEVA has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $467.12 million, a P/E ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at CEVA

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,730 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $109,688.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

