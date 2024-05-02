ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Update

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 329,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,152 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

CLIR opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.99.

ClearSign Technologies ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.28% and a negative net margin of 216.15%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLIR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

