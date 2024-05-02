CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in CVR Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 56,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

CVI opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVI. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVI

CVR Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.