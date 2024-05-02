Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 635.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 219,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 190,073 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,780,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after buying an additional 90,134 shares during the period.

BATS ESGV opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

