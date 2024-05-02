Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 10,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

