Cwm LLC Purchases 1,287 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in EQT by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,822,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EQT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after buying an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 4,257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 800,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,467,000 after buying an additional 781,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,017,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

