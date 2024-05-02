DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 6,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 405,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Get DatChat alerts:

DatChat Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

See Also

