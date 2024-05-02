DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $111.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.