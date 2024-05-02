Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 984,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 92,445 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 429,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after acquiring an additional 59,089 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.61. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

