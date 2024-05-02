Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,240.00

Shares of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc (LON:FEET – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,240 ($15.58) and traded as high as GBX 1,260 ($15.83). Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,240 ($15.58), with a volume of 628,264 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,240 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,240. The stock has a market cap of £325.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,296.30.
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Fundsmith, LLP. It invests in public equity markets of emerging and developing market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
