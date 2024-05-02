GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Trading 4.5% Higher

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 14,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 30,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

GPO Plus Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

About GPO Plus

GPO Plus, Inc organizes, promotes, and operates industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. The company offers HealthGPO, a group purchasing organization for the healthcare industry; cbdGPO a group purchasing organization for the hemp industry; and DISTRO+, a group purchasing organization for specialty retailers and wholesalers.

