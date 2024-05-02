Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,556,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,326,000 after buying an additional 413,393 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Frontdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,753,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Frontdoor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,984,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,881,000 after purchasing an additional 197,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Frontdoor by 33.2% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 776,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 193,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 142.80% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

