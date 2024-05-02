Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $2,717,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,775,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.
Arvinas Stock Up 2.2 %
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. The business had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARVN
Arvinas Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arvinas
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.