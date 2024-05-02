Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $394,000 Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,769.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,964.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240,759.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,769.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,964.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,277. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

