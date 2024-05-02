Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 35,232 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 184,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

