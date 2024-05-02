Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Materion were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,016,000 after acquiring an additional 35,888 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $31,311,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Materion by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Materion stock opened at $115.02 on Thursday. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $145.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

