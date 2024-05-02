Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $131.94

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.94 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 137.50 ($1.73). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.71), with a volume of 84,916 shares changing hands.
Harworth Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £428.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,137.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.64.
Harworth Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 833.33%.
About Harworth Group
Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Harworth Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.