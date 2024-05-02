Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 387.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $234.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.76.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.78.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

