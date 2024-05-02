Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $25.45 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 46,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 6,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 276,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.