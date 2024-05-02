InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSEARCA:IPVA) Trading 15.9% Higher

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:IPVA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.24. 60,216,111 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140,799% from the average session volume of 42,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Trading Up 15.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

