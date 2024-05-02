Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 11,200 Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 88.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth about $231,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

LQDT stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

