Strs Ohio Invests $111,000 in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VTS opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $647.10 million, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -263.16%.

About Vitesse Energy

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.