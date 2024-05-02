Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,575,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MAIN opened at $50.15 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAIN. UBS Group increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

