Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 543 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

