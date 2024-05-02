Main Street Capital (MAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $50.42.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

