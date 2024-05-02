Oportun Financial (OPRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Oportun Financial to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Oportun Financial has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.64 million. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPRT

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.