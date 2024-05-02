Vroom (VRM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($80.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.92 million during the quarter. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 130.45% and a negative net margin of 40.92%.

Vroom Stock Performance

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91. Vroom has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $225.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail.

