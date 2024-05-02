Short Interest in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Grows By 9.5%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,160,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 43,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity at Clover Health Investments

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Anna U. Loengard acquired 137,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 538,841 shares in the company, valued at $393,353.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 30,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $318.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 62.58%. The company had revenue of $510.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.20 million. Research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

